All 10 Louisville Metro golf courses to open Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – All 10 Louisville Metro owned golf courses will open this weekend.
According to Louisville Parks and Recreation, Shawnee, Crescent Hill and Bobby Nichols golf courses were closed for the winter but will re-open on March 1. Charlie Vettiner, Cherokee, Iroquois, Long Run, Seneca, Sun Valley and Quail Chase were open during the winter with limited hours during inclement weather.
“We’re ready and thrilled that all 10 courses will be open for the season,” Director of Louisville Parks and Recreation Dana Kasler said. “Our team and the PGA pros have been working hard to get the courses in shape over the winter, and it’s going to be a great spring for golfers in Louisville.”
Due to budget concerns, eight of the 10 golf courses now have agreements in place for the next four years with one-year renewals, according to Louisville Parks and Recreation. The Cherokee and Bobby Nichols courses are still in need of independent oversight.
