Chickasaw Park re-design gathering focuses on beautification, fishing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A gathering was held Thursday night to discuss an overhaul of Chickasaw Park in West Louisville, and one of the topics drawing the most buzz was fishing.
The renderings for three final redesign options were presented.
In each option, the pond at Chickasaw would be stocked with fish. Other highlights include new sculptures, walking paths and a playground that mimics the park’s natural surroundings.
“We love our natural areas,” Jocari Beattie, a community outreach specialist, told WAVE 3 News, “so we don't want to put facilities everywhere. We like to maintain greenspaces so nature can do its thing and for free play. People just go outside and have some fun.”
The 61-acre park was designed by the Olmsted Firm in 1923.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.