DREAM Foundation of Kentucky’s driving force, Mitchell Barnes, passes away at 26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Mitchell Barnes, who spent his life helping others through the DREAM Foundation of Kentucky, passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 26.
Barnes was wheelchair-bound but didn’t let it stop him from helping improve people’s lives. Through the DREAM Foundation, Barnes and others had a hand in building ten handicap-accessible playgrounds in the Louisville area.
The foundation also raises money to go toward finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Barnes taught 8th grade at Barret Middle School.
Recently, Barnes and his family donated money to help buy a van for a family in need through WAVE 3 News’ Pass the Cash segment with Dawne Gee.
A celebration of Barnes’ life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville.
Rather than flowers, Barnes’ family is requesting donations to the DREAM Foundation.
