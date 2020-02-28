Expert: Don’t panic over coronavirus and your financial future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – With no signs of the coronavirus slowing down, the global financial reaction is a little scary. Fears of the coronavirus are impacting the world economy as stocks took a dive again Friday. With the volatile market, many people are worried about their financial future.
"Working in public service, you know, I appreciate my pension," retired LMPD Detective Matthew Glass told WAVE 3 News. "It's a nice pension, but you know, it's not a ‘move to Florida and play golf every day’ pension."
Glass has two children at home to pay for, one in high school and one in college. Glass is concerned about his investments and social media fueling the fear of coronavirus in the market. As any dad would, he's worried the most for his daughter in college.
"Just in two years, she'll be hitting the job market, and what's it going to be for her?" he questioned.
Louisville Financial Advisor Mark Lamkin of Lamkin Wealth Management said retirees like Glass and job seekers like his daughter should not panic. However, he said retirees who just started taking out money should be cautious.
"Reevaluate right now. Do you have to take that money? Can you cut that monthly income back until this market pops back a little bit? Those are the only folks that need to consider big changes,” Lamkin said.
If you’re under the age of 50, he said to do the opposite of retirees.
“This is the best thing that could have possibly happened to you because you’re buying quality companies cheap,” he said.
The coronavirus scare has the market off about 15 percent but Lamkin advised to settle in and not to make rash decisions. He said for those 55 years of age and up, if you need your money in two years or less for something, take it out now. If you need money for anything beyond two years, you should look at past health scares like SARS.
"This is just a carbon copy,” Lamkin said. “As soon as we get good news, if we get good news on this coronavirus, you're going to see this market pop right back to where it was. Those folks who panicked and made bad decisions, they're going to lose money."
Lamkin said two Decembers ago the market was off 15.9 percent but rebounded by the end of February.
If your 401k funds are well balanced, Lamkin said there has rarely been a better time to add more money than after a 15 percent pullback, because historically, it makes it back and then some.
