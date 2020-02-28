FORECAST: Cold temperatures overnight

- Winter Weather ADVISORY - until 4 a.m. for areas NE of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers ending overnight with clearing skies and tumbling temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s in the city with wind chill values even colder.
Before sunrise Saturday, look for Mars, Jupiter & Saturn aligned in the predawn sky!
Clear skies give way to plenty of sunshine Saturday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach only into the mid-40s during the afternoon. With clear skies Saturday night you can expect low temperatures drop back near the freezing mark by early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be much, much warmer! Despite a few high thin clouds increasing you’ll feel the warm-up as highs push into the mid-60s. Winds will be breezy from the south around 20 MPH.
Perhaps the biggest weather maker is what arrives through the first half of next week. We’re in for a wet week with two to three inches of rainfall possible across parts of the region. Stay tuned for more on this!
