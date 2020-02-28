FORECAST: More scattered snow showers this evening

- EARLY TODAY: A few slick spots from snow showers
- THIS EVENING: A few slick spots from snow showers
- MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Flash flooding & River Flooding Risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today begins with light snow showers and flurries for the early morning.
We’ll stay dry and cloudy through the early afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Snow and rain showers return by the evening. Snow showers continue tonight, tapering off around midnight. Today’s snow accumulations will be a few tenths of an inch for most; some could see up to an inch.
Watch for slick spots Saturday morning with lows in the 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday as highs return to the 40s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.
While it will be chilly on Saturday, expect rapid warming into the 60s on Sunday!
We’ll keep 60s in the forecast through the middle of next week as we deal with multiple rounds of rain and the potential for flooding.
