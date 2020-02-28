Ft. Wayne seeks revenge on Oral Roberts

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oral Roberts' Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 15.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while Deondre Burns has put up 15.7 points and four assists. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 11.5 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 32.7 percent of the 156 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 29 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.