IU Struggles to Score in Loss at Purdue

While the Hoosiers struggled to make shots, Purdue (15-14, 8-10) didn’t exactly shoot lights out, going 2-for-17 on three-pointers and shooting just 38 percent overall. Boilermakers forward, Trevion Williams’ 19 points helped snap a four-game losing streak. The Hoosiers trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, but were able to close to within five points. Senior guard, Devonte Green led IU with 11 points.