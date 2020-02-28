‘Larger caliber weapons’ to be fired at Fort Knox, increased noise and vibrations expected

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – People living in and around Fort Knox should expect things to get a little loud and possibly shaky for a couple of weeks in March.
U.S. Army Fort Knox released a notice to its Facebook page warning residents in the area of noise and vibrations from March 3 to March 16 as troops train with “larger caliber weapons.”
Troops will also be using military vehicles and aircraft during the training period.
“Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units,” the post reads. “This notice is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities.”
For more information, visit the Fort Knox Facebook page or website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.