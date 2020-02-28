Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion front-runner Bernie Sanders likely will emerge from next week's Super Tuesday contests well ahead in the race for delegates. It comes as the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor prepares for the uncertainty of Saturday's South Carolina primary. But Buttigieg's campaign strategists say there remains a path to the nomination for him, though one marked by assumptions about the rest of the field and Buttigieg's performance over the next few critical days. Buttigieg's campaign Thursday announced the launch of a multimillion-dollar television and digital advertising buy in 12 of the 14 states holding primaries March 3.