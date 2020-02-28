Louisville Zoo welcomes three new big cats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Zoo is welcoming three new fierce ladies to its animal family.
Two female African lions and a female Amur tiger will now call Louisville home, a zoo spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Amali and Sunny, the lionesses, arrived in Louisville in January from the Milwaukee Zoo. The 7-year-old lions are being exhibited separately from the zoo’s male lion, Siyanda, for now. They said it is important for the lions to get acclimated to their new home. However, all three will eventually share once space and live together as a trio.
Currently, African lions are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Several African lion subspecies are extinct.
Sasha the Amur Tiger has been in Louisville since December. The 7-year-old cat previously called the Peoria Zoo in Illinois her home.
Currently, Sasha is on exhibit rotation with the zoo’s other two tigers, Vikentii and Marietta. Their exhibit times will vary as all three cats get used to one another.
Amur tigers are the largest feline in the world, and females typically weigh between 250 and 300 pounds. They are found in eastern Russia, northwestern China and the Korean peninsula.
They are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
