Morehead St. seeks revenge on EKU

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Morehead State's Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 45 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.8 percent of the 178 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.