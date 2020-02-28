Report: Police believe man attacked woman with semen-filled syringe at grocery store

(WAVE) – Law enforcement officers in Anne Arundel County, Maryland report that a man accused of stabbing a woman at a grocery store with a syringe had several other syringes in his possession. They were all reportedly filled with semen.
NBC-affiliate WBLA reports that Anne Arundel County Police originally issued a statement regarding the arrest of Thomas Stemen, 51, indicating the suspect stabbed the victim with a syringe filled with semen. However, it was later clarified that it is not yet known if the substance in the syringe used in the attack was male ejaculate.
However, the other syringes taken in for evidence were found to contain semen.
The victim told WBLA she originally thought she had been burned by a cigarette butt. When she asked Stemen what happened, he reportedly asked her, “It felt like a bee sting, didn’t it?”
Stemen is reportedly being held without bond after his Wednesday arrest. Police reportedly found the syringe filled with liquid in his car.
WBLA reports police believe he is the suspect seen attacking the woman on surveillance video.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.