SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

At least we will end this round with some snow. Just like the past couple of events, coverage will be sparse yet slick spots can travel issues. Right now, it appears areas of Southern IN and along I-64 in KY and points north...stand the best potential at any accumulation. It will likely be grassy amounts at first then perhaps a few snow-covered untreated roadways. Visibility may drop in a few of these snow showers as well. Rain will mix in near Louisville and points south so that will really limit any snow accumulation but we’ll monitor the setup. Remember, amounts will be SPOTTY!