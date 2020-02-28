State drops charges against man in death of his child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of the death of his young daughter.
Jerrel Holloway, 29, of Louisville, indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury in 2017 following the death of his two-year-old daughter, Tamia Taylor, in February 2016.
Tamia’s death was originally ruled a homicide by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, but authorities now say Tamia suffered from a medical condition.
A spokesman for the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said the new information made it difficult to conclude if Tamia’s injuries were caused by criminal conduct or excessive unlawful force.
