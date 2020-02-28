‘Too early to tell’ if coronavirus will close Louisville-area schools and businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The CDC is reporting cities and towns should be planning for social distancing at schools and in the workplace if the COVID-19 virus becomes an epidemic outbreak in the U.S.
The CDC suggests cities should think about dividing school classes into smaller groups of students or closing schools altogether. For businesses, they recommend canceling meetings and conferences as well as possibly having employees work from home.
Right now, local employers and Jefferson County Public Schools are saying they don't want to speculate, but if there is an issue, they will be falling in line with what health officials recommend.
WAVE 3 News reached out to three of Louisville’s largest private employers, asking what their plan would be if the virus becomes an issue in the city.
Here are their responses:
Humana: “Humana is actively monitoring the coronavirus situation and has longstanding business continuity plans in place to prepare for events like this. Those plans consider the health and well-being of our plan members as well as our employees
It would be premature to speculate about any potential business impact at this stage. Humana encourages its members to visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest information and guidance on how to stay healthy.”
UPS: “We believe it’s important that people stay grounded in coronavirus facts available from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control. If an outbreak were to occur, UPS would work under the guidance of health officials and other relevant authorities to maintain service and ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and the general public.”
FORD: “We would not want to speculate. We are monitoring the situation very closely.”
JCPS: “We are in constant contact with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. There are currently no cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jefferson County or Kentucky and the CDC has advised ‘for the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.’
We are following the guidelines set by national and local public health agencies. They are advising school districts to keep any child or adult out of school who has been to China in the past two weeks and exhibits fever and respiratory symptoms.”
“A decision to close school due to any pandemic outbreak would be made in conjunction with state and local health officials.”
To read the latest suggestions from the CDC regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and how to stay prepared in case of exposure, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.