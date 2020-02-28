The UofL Women Clinch ACC Regular Season Title

“These kids have been unbelievable. It just shows the character and the fight that they have,” said head coach Jeff Walz. “I am so pleased with how the seniors came out tonight.” UofL got off to a hot start and jumped out to an 18-6 lead late in the first quarter when Jazmine Jones converted an and-one transition layup. After a Boston College timeout, the Eagles ended the quarter on an 11-2 run to make the score 20-17. The Cardinals responded with a 13-2 run to open the second quarter to pull back ahead by 14. Kylee Shook then capped off the second stanza with a steal and a buzzer-beating pull-up jumper to put Louisville ahead 46-24 at the break. UofL allowed just three made field goals in the second quarter and shot 61 percent from the floor for the half. The Eagles lowered the deficit to 18 points on two different occasions in the third quarter, but did not get any closer as Louisville cruised to a 68-48 win. Louisville forced Boston College into 23 turnovers and limited the Eagles to 35 percent shooting from the field and 4-of-16 shooting from 3-point range. Shook led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half, while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. She also added 10 rebounds, which marked her 10th double-double of the season and 16th of her career. Jazmine Jones chipped in 17 points and a career-tying three blocks. Yacine Diop added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor, while adding four rebounds.