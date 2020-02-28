WAVE Country Fish Fry Guide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Fridays during Lent, many Christians, particularly Roman Catholics, abstain from meat as a form of penance to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. As a result, fish fries are popular fundraisers at Roman Catholic parishes during Lent, which is a time of preparation for the crucifixion and resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday.
Dozens of parishes throughout WAVE Country are holding fish fries throughout the Lenten season. A partial list of fish fries in Kentucky and Indiana follows.
If you know of a fish fry that we’ve missed, drop us a line at wave-webproducers@gray.tv.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
- St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Avenue, Clarksville, IN 47129, Friday’s during Lent, Location: Parish gymnasium
- St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 St. Joe Road, Sellersburg, IN 47172, Fridays (except Good Friday), 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Location: Parish hall
- Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1842 East 8th Street, Jeffersonville, IN, Fridays (except Good Friday), 5 to 7 p.m.Location: School gymnasium
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
- St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Location of fish fry: Geis Activities Center, 5719 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119, Fridays during Lent from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council #1221, 819 E. Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150, Fridays, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany, IN 47150, Friday, Feb. 28 and March 13, 4 to 7 p.m. Location: Gym
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
- St. Ann Catholic Church/St. Joseph Catholic Church/St. Mary Catholic Church, Location: St. Mary’s Parish Center, 212 Washington Street, North Vernon, IN 47265, Fridays (including Good Friday), 4:30 to 7 p.m.
MARION COUNTY, KY
- St. Augustine Catholic Church, Location: Knights of Columbus Hall, 600 South Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033, Fridays (including Good Friday) Carry-out begins at 4:30 p.m. Dine-in begins at 5 p.m.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
- St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 515 E. Broadway, Brandenburg, KY 40108, Fridays during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. Location: Cafeteria
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
- American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1460 N. Gardner Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170, Fridays (except Good Friday), 4:30 to 7 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
- St. Patrick Catholic Church, 208 S. Shelby Street, Salem, IN 47167, Fridays (including Good Friday), 4:30 to 7 p.m.
