Bakers, decorators and sweet-tooths unite at the Galt House for CookieCon 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville got a bit sweeter over the weekend as CookieCon, a cookie art convention and show, was hosted at the Galt House.
CookieCon, a four-day event going from Wednesday, February 26 through Saturday, February 29, is a celebration and networking spot for all things cookie baking and decorating.
As one of the largest gatherings of cookie artists in the world, CookieCon allowed decorators to show off their cookie art and decorating skills. Attendees were able to learn various skills and techniques to better their own cookie art.
The main event, CookieCon’s Sugar Show, gave artists a chance to compete for over $5000 in cash prizes. Several of this year’s categories included home sweet home, dream job, and Derby hat themed cookies.
CookieCon continues on through midnight Saturday night, with open decorating classes, an awards banquet, and “cookie-aoke” karaoke events.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.