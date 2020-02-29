Bridge on Anderson-Spencer County line closed for repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has informed motorists that a bridge closure is in effect for Anderson and Spencer County.
The KY 44 bridge on the Anderson-Spencer County line was determined unsafe to travel on, and was closed by the Transportation Cabinet around 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District.
KYTC announced that the closure for the bridge will remain in effect until a replacement project is scheduled.
