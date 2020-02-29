Coronavirus worries prompt some to alter spring break plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville released a coronavirus update Friday, one week away from the beginning of spring break.
The letter from Beth A. Boehm, Executive Vice President and University Provost said, “I am happy to inform you that at this time there have been no documented cases of COVID-19 at UofL or in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Two members of the UofL community who had arrived from China in early January are healthy and back at work.”
The letter reaffirmed the university’s travel ban for personnel to countries hit by a coronavirus outbreak. It also encouraged the practice of common precautions like washing hands.
“I keep hand sanitizer in my bag before I eat anywhere,” UofL student Monique Williams told WAVE 3 News. “I put it on like I'm washing my hands.”
Some students said they are altering travel plans or simply not traveling at all for spring break.
“I don't have any plans,” student Caleigh Polston said. “I was kind of worried about the virus, too.”
The UofL letter also mentioned plans to continue classes in the event the virus forces the campus to close.
“While it is still uncertain if or when COVID-19 will reach our community, faculty should remember that extended closures, for any reason, require that instruction continues via electronic means,” the letter said.
