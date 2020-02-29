First Leap Day 2020 babies welcomed in Louisville hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local hospitals are celebrating as babies are being born on a date that only comes once every four years.
The first child born at Baptist Health Louisville on February 29, 2020 was welcomed into the world early Saturday morning.
Baptist Health said that baby Jaxson was the first Leap Day baby born at the hospital this year.
Parents Hannah and Travis welcomed Jaxson into the world at 2:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Baby Jaxson was born and checked in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long.
At University of Louisville Hospital Center for Women and Infants, baby Zodiak was born at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning to parents Zhone and Gregory.
Zodiak checked in at 6-pounds, 9-ounces and 19 inches long.
Baby Christian, born at 4:35 a.m. this morning at UofL Hospital, checked in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces.
Also, a pair of Leap Day twins were born today at UofL Hospital. Baby Iranzi, a boy, was born at 9:28 a.m., checking in at 4 pounds and one-half ounce. Baby Ineza, a girl, was born at 9:30 a.m., checking in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces.
Leap Day is celebrated once every four years. An extra day is added to the calendar month of February to account for the Earth’s rotation of the Sun taking approximately 365.25 days.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.