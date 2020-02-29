First Leap Day 2020 baby welcomed at Baptist Health Louisville

First Leap Day 2020 baby welcomed at Baptist Health Louisville
Baby Jaxson was the first child born at Baptist Health Louisville on Leap Day 2020. (Source: Baptist Health Louisville)
By Dustin Vogt | February 29, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated February 29 at 9:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first child born at Baptist Health Louisville on February 29, 2020 was welcomed into the world early Saturday morning.

Baptist Health said that baby Jaxson was the first Leap Day baby born at the hospital this year.

Parents Hannah and Travis welcomed Jaxson into the world at 2:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Baby Jaxson was born and checked in at 8-pounds and 12-ounces and 19 inches long.

Leap Day is celebrated once every four years. An extra day is added to the calendar month of February to account for the Earth’s rotation of the Sun taking approximately 365.25 days.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.