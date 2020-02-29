FORECAST: Lots of sunshine, but cool Today

By Justin Logan | February 28, 2020 at 6:31 AM EST - Updated February 29 at 7:43 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool Sunny and cool Saturday
  • Spring-like warmth on Sunday
  • Wet weather Monday-Wednesday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect lots of sunshine Today, but it will be cool. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low to mid 40s. Expect a mostly clear sky Tonight with temperatures falling into the low 30s by early Sunday morning.

If you don’t like the cooler air, Sunday will be much warmer! Clouds will increase through the day, but filtered sunshine and gusty southerly winds will push temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy from the south around 20 MPH.

Rain showers will develop Sunday evening and increase in coverage after midnight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday night.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Feb. 29, 2020

