FORECAST: Lots of sunshine, but cool Today

- Cool Sunny and cool Saturday
- Spring-like warmth on Sunday
- Wet weather Monday-Wednesday AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect lots of sunshine Today, but it will be cool. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low to mid 40s. Expect a mostly clear sky Tonight with temperatures falling into the low 30s by early Sunday morning.
If you don’t like the cooler air, Sunday will be much warmer! Clouds will increase through the day, but filtered sunshine and gusty southerly winds will push temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy from the south around 20 MPH.
Rain showers will develop Sunday evening and increase in coverage after midnight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday night.
