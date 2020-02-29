Horses living in piles of manure rescued

METHUEN, Mass. (WAVE) - Kentucky is horse country, but far away at a Massachusetts farm, two horses are recovering after being rescued from deplorable conditions. Their former owner is facing animal cruelty charges.
Two horses, named Shakira and Tia, are doing much better now getting plenty of attention at the Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts. They were rescued from a disturbing situation.
"I've never had to dig a horse out of a barn," Roger Lauze from the MSPCA Nevins Farm said.
Just a few weeks ago, the two horses were rescued by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals from a farm, trapped in their stalls by deep piles of manure. Their backs had sores from rubbing against the rafters.
"When I first went there, what was going through my mind was how could somebody do this," Lauze said. "I don't understand it, I don't know how somebody can do this."
The most damaging result from the neglect, their hooves were allowed to grow out of control, making it nearly impossible for them to walk and leading to bone deformity.
Video of the pair shows their instability and the rough shape they were in.
Lauze said Tia especially is facing a difficult road ahead.
"Our goal is to make her sound enough to be a pasture pet type thing," Lauze said. "We're not sure she'll ever be able to be ridden again. Shakira we have much higher hopes that she will be able to be ridden again."
The owner of the horses, Nancy Golec of Ludlow, has been criminally charged.
“No matter what’s been done to them, it doesn’t change their attitudes and how they react to people,” Lauze said. “It’s kind of amazing.”
The Nevins Farm Team in Massachusetts will continue to rehabilitate both horses in hopes that they can be placed for adoption.
