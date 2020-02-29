Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has approved a proposal to restore voting rights for some felons who have completed their sentences. The Courier Journal reports the proposed constitutional amendment passed Thursday and heads to the House. If approved there, it would go on the November ballot. It would amend Kentucky's Constitution to allow felons to have their voting rights restored after serving full sentences, as long as they were not convicted of treason, sex crimes, violent crimes or crimes against children. It would be up to the legislature to determine how voting rights would be restored and if it would include a waiting period.