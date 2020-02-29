Louisville college student stuck on ship amid global Coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus continues to threaten the globe, a college student from Louisville tells us she was stuck on a cruise ship during her Semester at Sea experience.
Kylie Menish and her parents told WAVE 3 News why the virus is causing concern for people on board.
“I think just the whole idea of it is terrifying,” Kylie said.
Kylie is a junior at The University of Cincinnati. This Semester at Sea was supposed to bring her all over the world, in places like Malaysia, India and China.
Because of some of the first places they went, like Vietnam, they’ve been denied entry to other countries.
"The hotel we were supposed to stay at [in Vietnam] emailed us the day were supposed to be moving to it and said, ‘hey congrats, you’ve been upgraded to our suite at another hotel because at the hotel you booked there’s been two guests with coronavirus,’” Menish explained.
The hope now is the students will get to stop in Cape Town, South Africa.
Kylie says she's a little concerned about the global outbreak.
"I have very severe asthma,” she said, “and I know this is a respiratory related illness, so I think that's scary."
Luckily, Menish said there's no sign of illness around her.
“No one on the ship is sick,” she said, “which is good, but it's a bit scary."
Kylie did get the chance to walk around for a little bit on the small Island nation of Mauritius after being stuck on the boat for 14 days, being told they weren’t being allowed to get off at any other ports.
Kylie is not sure if when they get back they’ll have to be quarantined. It’s also unclear when they’ll actually be able to return.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.