Make Ends Meet: The good, bad and ugly of payday loans and quick cash

In other words, three million people who have taken out a payday loan cannot pay it back within the two-week loan period, so they roll the debt over or re-borrow. When you do that, you can become caught in a cycle where you never have enough to pay off the loan. The amount you owe grows each time it is rolled over, and new fees and interest are added. A simple loan for $85 dollars could end up turning into a loan you must pay back for hundreds of dollars.