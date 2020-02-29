Myth busting the coronavirus

“A flu shot is not going to protect me from coronavirus, and that is true,” UofL Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Ruth Carrico said. “But I think the thing to remember is anybody who has had the flu, when you have symptoms of the flu, we know it’s not just a lung disease. It’s an infection that makes you feel terrible and affects you much more broadly than your lungs. If you are ill your baseline is now down here.”