One man dead after early morning shooting on Penway Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one man has died from a shooting early Saturday morning near the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
According to LMPD, officers responded to a call of a shooting around 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Penway Avenue.
One police arrived, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
