Virginia Tech looks to knock off No. 11 Louisville

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 51 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 32.7 percent of the 196 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 29 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.