All lanes of I-65 Southbound near Jackson County back open after two separate crashes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Police have reported that all lanes of Interstate 65 Southbound near Jackson County have opened back up after two motor vehicle accidents Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Crothersville troopers were on the scene of I-65 South around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning for a semi-truck that ran off the roadway around the 38 mile marker.
The driver of the semi was not injured, and crews were on the scene to clear the accident, which was expected to take 4-6 hours.
Another crash followed around 11:00 a.m. near mile marker 38.5. Sgt. Wheeles said in a tweet that I-65 South was completely closed around exit 41 in Jackson County while both scenes were being cleared. No word on any injuries in that crash.
Around 11:45 a.m., Sgt. Wheeles said that all lanes of I-65 South was back open from both crashes, and to use caution while traffic returned to normal speed.
