Cats notch eighth straight victory after holding off Auburn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats continue their winning ways getting past Auburn, 73-66 on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. The matchup proved to be hard-fought battle between two of the S.E.C.'s top teams.
" That was a rock fight," said UK Head Coach John Calipari. “Hey, when you went up for a rebound you were feeling stuff. Something in your neck, something in your back. When you were coming down the lane, or when you were driving, you didn’t have a clear lane,” added Calipari, whose team clinch another regular season S.E.C. crown.
15th ranked Auburn built an early nine point advantage over the Cats. But midway through the opening frame, UK’s Tyrese Maxey got hot, scoring 12 of his 17 points before intermission as Kentucky led by three , 40-37 at halftime.
In the second half, the Tigers remained in contention but free throws helped the Wildcats keep their cushion and keep their lead. Immanuel Quickley, who led Kentucky with 18 points, knocked down all 11 of his free throws, including hitting seven-for-seven in the second half.
UK improved to 24-5 and Auburn left Rupp Arena with the exact 24-5 slate. The Wildcats final home game of the season is Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. when they’ll host Tennessee.
