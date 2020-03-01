Driver dies in collision with tree on River Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person has died after a vehicle collision on River Road early Sunday morning, according to police.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that a call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a vehicle collision in the 6300 block of River Road.
Police investigation revealed that the driver lost control of his vehicle due to an unknown reason and struck a tree.
The driver received serious injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.