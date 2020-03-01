Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Tucker and Sean McDermott scored 13 points each and Butler beat DePaul 60-42. McDermott scored 11 points in the first half when Butler took a 29-22 lead and Tucker scored all his points over an 8½-minute span of the second half, finishing a 20-6 run with three consecutive 3-pointers for a 53-32 lead with six minutes to go. DePaul missed 11 shots from the arc before Romeo Weems extended the Blue Demons' streak of consecutive games with a 3 to 835 when he sank one with 19 seconds remaining. The Blue Demons didn't have a scorer in double figures.