Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

IVY TECH-DOWN SYNDROME-STUDENTS
Ivy Tech to debut program for students with Down syndrome
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College is preparing to test a pilot program at one of its southern Indiana campuses that will provide post-secondary education for students with Down syndrome. The News and Tribune reports that the Ivy Power program is set to begin this fall at the statewide college’s Sellersburg campus, about 10 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. The pilot program will offer a two-year course of individualized studies and also provide students with a variety of vocational experiences, including internships and work-study opportunities. After completing the program, the Ivy Power students will receive a certificate and graduate with other college students.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE-INDIANA
Pence's handling of 2015 HIV outbreak gets new scrutiny
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's handling of a health crisis when he was governor of Indiana is getting a fresh look. This comes after President Donald Trump tasked him with overseeing the U.S. response to the new coronavirus threat. Critics say he mishandled the 2015 HIV outbreak in southern Indiana. Pence delayed allowing a program to provide clean needles to intravenous drug users in one rural county where nearly 200 people eventually tested positive for HIV. Foundation for AIDS Research official Greg Millett says the outbreak would have been “entirely preventable” if Pence had acted earlier. Pence was worried that needle exchange programs enabled illegal drug abuse.
INDIANA-HIV TREATMENT FUNDING
Indiana groups get $1.3M from feds to combat HIV infections
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded more than $1.3 million to boost Indiana’s efforts to expand access to care, treatment and medication for people infected with HIV and to fund prevention services. The funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for three Indiana entities is part of the Trump administration’s goal of reducing the nation’s new HIV infections by 90 percent by 2030. About $561,000 will be divided between the Shalom Health Care Center Inc. and the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, both located in Indianapolis. The remaining $750,000 will go to Marion County under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.
ELECTION 2020
Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden has scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary thanks to a wave of African American support. Biden's win could force his moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders. Biden's top finish came in a do-or-die campaign that followed three underwhelming performances for the former vice president. Next comes “Super Tuesday” when Democrats in 14 states go to the polls. Biden hopes he's now got momentum for those contests, which offer enough delegates to put the nomination clearly in one candidate's favor.
LEBANON-MOUNTAIN BIKE PARK
Indiana city eyes shuttered landfill for mountain bike park
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — The slopes of a former municipal landfill could become a park laced with trails for mountain bikes under a proposal that’s in the works in a central Indiana city. City engineer Kevin Krulik recently pitched conceptual designs for the project to the Lebanon City Council, telling council members the proposed mountain bike park would be geared toward families. The $500,000 project would be built on Lebanon’s former 110-acre landfill about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis. That site operated as Lebanon’s landfill until 1984. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Lebanon is eyeing a partnership with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association to develop the park.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-COAL PLANTS
Senate panel alters bill that would slow coal plant closures
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel has passed a stripped-down version of a bill consumer and environmental groups have argued could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power by making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close more coal-fired power plants. The Senate Utilities Committee voted 8-2 Thursday to approve the legislation after passing an amendment that removed language allowing utilities to increase their coal reserves and require them to keep coal plants operational. The panel’s chairman, Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt, says he authored the changes because he couldn't support the legislation in the form it arrived from the House.
ELECTION 2020
'Bernie or brokered': Democratic race at critical crossroads
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats' 2020 primary season is entering a critical four-day stretch that will help determine whether the party rallies behind Bernie Sanders or embraces a longer and uglier slog that could carry on until the national convention. This marks a dangerous moment for a political party desperate to replace President Donald Trump but deeply conflicted over whether Sanders is too extreme to defeat him. Joe Biden and his establishment allies hope to slow Sanders' momentum with a convincing victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary that demonstrates his strength among African-Americans. But Sanders believes he's positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states vote on “Super Tuesday.”
NO SCHOOL BUSES
Indianapolis schools cancel bus routes; drivers call in sick
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana's largest school districts cancelled bus service Friday after too many drivers called in sick in an apparent labor dispute. The Indianapolis Public Schools said schools remained open but students unable to get to them because of no buses would not be marked absent. IPS board member Diane Arnold told WTHR-TV, “This is hurting children and it hurts our most vulnerable families.” A district spokeswoman tells The Indianapolis Star that district leaders were meeting with representatives for the bus drivers' union to resolve the situation. IPS announced Jan. 30 it would not to renew a contract with bus vendor Durham School Services.