Louisville golf courses reopen after winter closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a budget shortfall closed some of Louisville’s public golf courses for the winter, all 10 courses reopened Sunday morning.
However, there’s still some uncertainty surrounding the future of at least two of them.
Crescent Hill is one of those golf courses that was closed during the winter. As of March 1, it’s back open and it’s under new leadership.
George 'Moe' Demling is the new Pro at Crescent Hill. He's eager to take over where the course left off.
“This place has been down for five months or so, but I walked around it yesterday but it looks great out there,” Demling said. “It won’t take long at all. This is going to be top notch.”
Demling has worked at several other golf courses in Louisville.
Some regulars at Crescent Hill think Moe is the right guy to Keep Crescent Hill on par.
“We play here quite often, probably two or three times a week. Great course,” said Skip Zoeller. “They’ve got the right guy running it. He’s a great guy. He loves working with kids. He took one of my nephews under his wing and taught him the game, and we’re real happy that we’re going to keep this course open.”
Demling has plans that include keeping the youth of Louisville active.
“We’re going to have a huge junior program here,” Demling explained. “I think that’s really important. Keep as many of those kids in the game as we can. It’s just a healthy game.”
While Crescent Hill is on course, Cherokee is one of two courses, Bobby Nichols being the other, that are still in need of individual oversight.
"It would be really disappointing to me if they closed [Cherokee],” golfer Andrew Legrand said Sunday.
Andrew Legrand said he’s hopeful Cherokee will stay open, but on Sunday, he was just enjoying the weather.
"A couple courses have been open this year through the winter,” he said, “and we froze our… butts off all year long trying to play once the warm weather came it was nice to get out here and be able to enjoy it."
According to Louisville Parks and Recreation, the eight golf courses that do have agreements in place are for the next four years with one-year renewals.
One thing Moe Demling wants to work on at Crescent Hill for example is a driving range of sorts.
