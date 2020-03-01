Maximum Security and Ete Indien star on a huge Saturday of racing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thoroughbred racing enjoyed a Saturday filled with many stakes races. Two of the big events: the Fountain of Youth for Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the inaugural Saudi Cup for older runners contested in the Middle East.
The 4-year-old Maximum Security scored a courageous victory in the $20 million dollar Saudi Cup. The colt had to battle Mucho Gusto at the head of the stretch, then had to hold off the filly, Midnight Bisou at the finish line. Maximum Security captured the Cup on by less than a length, as the star-crossed colt earned the first place purse of $10 million for his owners.
It was a day that Maximum Security established himself as one of the world’s top runners. Last year, he had to deal with health issues and the infamous disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.
With this year’s Derby less than 9 weeks out, a major contender for the Run for the Roses emerged at Gulfstream Park. Ete Indien went right to the front and never looked back in in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. He romped to victory by eight and a half lengths and grabbed 50 Derby points.
Race favorite, Dennis’ Moment broke awkwardly, ran into trouble on the first turn and wound up finishing a disappointing tenth and last.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.