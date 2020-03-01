McKendree spoils Bellarmine’s Senior Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Bellarmine University Release-
LOUISVILLE, Ky.-A hot-shooting McKendree came into Knights Hall and spoiled senior day for the Bellarmine Knights by pulling off a 94-83 upset in both teams’ regular season finales on Saturday afternoon.One play summed up the game perfectly. With just under 15 minutes to play in the second half, McKendree’s Logan Kohrmann had the ball tipped away by Bellarmine’s CJ Fleming, but the Bearcat guard recovered the ball, and with the shot clock running down, hoisted up a fall away 3-pointer from the left wing that banked in.A lot of things fell McKendree’s way as the visitors put more points on the scoreboard than any other Bellarmine opponent this year as the Bearcats knocked down 60 percent of their shots, which included a 12-for-21 performance from beyond the 3-point arc.
Looking just at the Bellarmine side of the stat sheet, one would assume they played well enough to win, making 55.4 percent of their shots and winning the turnover battle 17-12.However, the Knights simply couldn't get past the Bearcats, who took the lead about midway through the first half and didn't trail thereafter.
Facing a 44-38 halftime deficit, Bellarmine came out in the second period and looked ready to take control of the game. A short jumper by Ben Weyer at the 16:56 mark knotted the score at 45 apiece, but the Knights simply couldn’t nose in front as Kohrmann connected on four straight buckets the last being the fall away triple that banked in. When that fell, the Bearcats had extended the lead back to eight.
Again, the Knights mounted a comeback and closed to within two on an Alex Cook triple at the 12:37 mark. However, on the ensuing possession, the Bearcats’ Bryson Bultman was fouled as he launched a 3-pointer with the shot clock getting ready to expire, and he drained all three free throws. The Knights could get no closer than five the rest of the way."I feel for our guys," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport.
“I’m in practice with them every day. We’ve had three great weeks...great practices...played great on Thursday night...great film last night... tremendous walk through this morning, but we didn’t have an answer (for McKendree). It starts with guarding the basketball if you want to get technical. But you give them credit. They shot 60 percent, 57 from the three; they outrebounded us. We didn’t play our best, and they played tremendous. (Coach Chris Foster) does a tremendous job.”
Kohrmann and Cook came in among the top scorers in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and both exceeded their lofty averages. Kohrmann nipped Cook for game high scoring honors with 28 as Cook tied his career high with 27.Fleming added 21 for the Knights with Dylan Penn dropping in 16 while Pedro Bradshaw turned in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.Bellarmine falls to 20-7 on the year with a final GLVC record of 13-7. McKendree improves to 15-13 and 10-10 in league play.Prior to tonight’s game, Bellarmine held senior day activities to honor the four Bellarmine seniors: Parker Chitty, Chris Palombizio, Weyer and Cook.The Knights now move on to the GLVC Championship Tournament. Although seedings have not been finalized, it appears as though Bellarmine will be the No. 5 seed and take on Southern Indiana at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 6. The tourney is being held in Edwardsville, Illinois on the campus of the University of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.