McKendree spoils Bellarmine’s Senior Day

Kohrmann and Cook came in among the top scorers in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and both exceeded their lofty averages. Kohrmann nipped Cook for game high scoring honors with 28 as Cook tied his career high with 27.Fleming added 21 for the Knights with Dylan Penn dropping in 16 while Pedro Bradshaw turned in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.Bellarmine falls to 20-7 on the year with a final GLVC record of 13-7. McKendree improves to 15-13 and 10-10 in league play.Prior to tonight’s game, Bellarmine held senior day activities to honor the four Bellarmine seniors: Parker Chitty, Chris Palombizio, Weyer and Cook.The Knights now move on to the GLVC Championship Tournament. Although seedings have not been finalized, it appears as though Bellarmine will be the No. 5 seed and take on Southern Indiana at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 6. The tourney is being held in Edwardsville, Illinois on the campus of the University of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.