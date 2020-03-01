Musicians raise money for Southern Indiana woman killed after being dragged by truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In early Febuary, 21-year-old Christina Grimsley was thrown from a speeding truck while being robbed during a drug deal. The people accused of being behind the wheel are now waiting for trial as her family tries to comprehend her death.
A local band, Layne’s Calling, kept seeing Christina's tragic story pop up and felt they needed to do something. Lead singer, Joey Cox, said he reached out to her father to see what the family needed help with. He realized they needed some assistance with the costs of the funeral as well as the prosecution of the two men and teen charged in Christina's murder. So, Joey got some musicians together for a benefit at That's the Ticket in Georgetown.
“If this benefit raises zero dollars, I just want to make sure the family, even if it’s just for a few hours, can forget what was going on,” Cox said.
“The grieving process is a lot better when you have a lot of people around you that are trying to boost you up afterward, and not bring you down,” rap artist, Morgan Cagle, said.
Cagle said he actually was talking about doing some music with Christina weeks before her death. She was also an artist and her brother James says tonight is an incredibly fitting celebration of her life.
“All she wanted to do was entertain people,” Grimsley said. “All she ever did was make people laugh. She was something else.” James said Christina even wrote him a song when he was going through a heartbreak.
Christian Pittman, 21, and Samuel Smith, 19, are being held in jail on $300,000 dollar bonds each. They’re charged with murder and robbery. A 16-year-old was also in the truck. Charges are expected for that teen as well.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.