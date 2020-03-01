Shively man arrested after threatening officers with sword

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police have arrested a man after giving police false identification and threatening officers with a sword.
Matthew Hall, 35, was arrested and charged with giving an officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.
According to arrest reports, police were located near a residence on the block of 3100 Nova Way, attempting to locate the suspect on a warrant.
Police saw two men enter the residence, and when they knocked at the door, Hall answered.
Hall told police he went by the name George White. Officers asked him to come out the door, and the suspect then slammed and locked the door, running into the attic.
The officers forced their way into the home. While in the attic, the suspect was holding onto a sword and was kicking through the ceiling placing the officers in danger.
Officers were able to apprehend Hall and place him under arrest.
He is currently booked at Metro Corrections, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.
