5 UofL celebrates “Senior Day” with 70-53 win over Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #5 UofL (27-3, 16-2 ACC) jumped out to a 19-8 lead, getting baskets from all five seniors in the first quarter, in a 70-53 win over Virginia Tech in the KFC Yum! Center.
Seniors Kylee Shook, Bionca Dunham, Yacine Diop, Jazmine Jones, and Jessica Laemmle all started and scored quickly. Laemmle, a Mercy grad, got it started with a pull up jumper.
“Jess is probably the most hard working person on our team and she does every little thing,” Jones said about Laemmle. “Jess, she doesn’t care about scoring. She doesn’t care about starting or any of that, she just cares about making her teammates better every single day.”
“I was so happy for all the seniors, especially Jess, and then Yacine, who you know she came here as a grad transfer last year, was excited and then boom, she tears her ACL. She bought into coming back for a sixth year and then has just had an outstanding ACC season for us.”
Jones led all scorers with 18 points. Shook finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Dana Evans added 11 points.
Virginia Tech finishes the regular season 21-8, 11-7 in the ACC.
The Cards are back in action on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina, in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal at 2 p.m. They are the #1 seed in the tournament.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.