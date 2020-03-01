Want to stop smoking? There’s a free program offered in Louisville that can help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re three months into 2020, and if one your goals this year is to quit smoking, there is some help you can get.
For anyone looking to stop smoking, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and community partners are offering free stop smoking classes using the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking program.
The classes start on Monday, March 2nd in Louisville.
Running for eight sessions, the program includes nicotine replacement products, like gum, patches, and lozenges and information about other smoking cessation medications like as Zyban and Chantix. There is also group support and counseling.
Tobacco use is the most preventable cause of disease, disability, and death in America.
It can harm the people who use it and everyone who comes in contact with secondhand smoke. The Freedom From Smoking classes have helped over a million Americans end their addiction to nicotine.
You have to register to take part in the program. For more information, click or tap here.
