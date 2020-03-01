3-year-old taken to Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old child has been taken to Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with reports of a gunshot wound.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 11:24 a.m. Sunday morning, where the hospital reported that a three-year-old patient was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that the 3-year-old was brought in for treatment of gunshot wounds to the hand and foot.
Further investigation revealed that the child was injured due to an accidental discharge at a residence in the 1500 block of South 9th Street. The child is expected to be okay.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.