3-year-old taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old child has been taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with reports of a gunshot wound.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 11:24 a.m. Sunday morning, where St. Mary’s reported that a three-year-old patient was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
There are no details on the location in which the shooting occurred or the extent of the injuries.
Louisville Metro Police is currently investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.