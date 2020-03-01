3-year-old taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with gunshot wound

March 1, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old child has been taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with reports of a gunshot wound.

According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 11:24 a.m. Sunday morning, where St. Mary’s reported that a three-year-old patient was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

There are no details on the location in which the shooting occurred or the extent of the injuries.

Louisville Metro Police is currently investigating.

