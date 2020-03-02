ALERT DAY: Gusty thunderstorms for some later tonight

- TONIGHT (8P-2A)
- Gusty winds and small hail possible with storms south of I-64 tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A round of storms moving in mainly after 8 p.m. will bring isolated instances of damaging winds and small hail to areas primarily south of I-64, triggering a WAVE 3 News Alert Day. By 2 a.m. the heaviest storm activity will be east of our area.
Showers will come to an end Tuesday morning with sunshine breaking out during the afternoon. A stronger west wind in the afternoon with help push temperatures back up into the lower 60s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night can be expected with temperatures tumbling into the 30s. Increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon as an approaching cold front moves closer.
The front looks to pass mainly dry with just a few sprinkle possible north of Louisville. Highs in the lower 60s.
