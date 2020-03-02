FORECAST: More rain and a few storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will become more scattered in nature as we head into the afternoon. We'll even see some sunshine, which will boost temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Another round of rain and a few storms move in tonight. While severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time, a few could contain some small hail and gusty winds, especially for southern Kentucky. Temperatures fall into the low 50s.
Showers will come to an end Tuesday morning with sunshine breaking out during the afternoon. A stronger west wind in the afternoon with help push temperatures back up into the lower 60s.
Tuesday night's skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures tumble into the 30s.
We’re keeping an eye on Thursday as systems to our north and south could bring rain back into the forecast.
