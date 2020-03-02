FORECAST: Rain overnight, heavy for some

- Rainfall may be heavy for minor flash flooding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area overnight. Some heavy rainfall is possible, but the severe weather threat is diminishing. The heaviest rain will be near the parkways. Overnight lows stay mild in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Showers will come to an end Tuesday morning with sunshine breaking out during the afternoon. A stronger west wind in the afternoon with help push temperatures back up into the lower 60s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night can be expected with temperatures tumbling into the 30s.
Expect increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon as an approaching cold front moves closer. The front looks to pass mainly dry with just a few sprinkles possible north of Louisville. Highs in the lower 60s.
