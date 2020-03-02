FORECAST: Wet, windy start to the workweek

- THIS MORNING: Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Monday commute will be soggy and windy as we deal with numerous showers and wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Showers become more scattered by this afternoon and evening as the wind weakens.
Expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms push through the region tonight. Kentucky has a higher chance of dealing with the rain later today.
Lows tonight will be in the 40s. Showers exit the region tomorrow morning. Clouds decrease through the day, leaving us with some sunshine by the afternoon.
Highs will sit in the upper 50s and low 60s once again. Tuesday night’s skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures tumble into the 30s.
We’re keeping an eye on Thursday as systems to our north and south could bring rain back into the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.