Former JCYC officer accused of working other jobs while on the clock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former officer at the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was charged after he allegedly worked an off-duty job while on the city clock.
Brian Percentie was fired in February from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after they learned of Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit Investigation.
According to the criminal complaint, Percentie was clocked in at JCYC while also working at Shaheens beginning in January 2017.
Percentie later admitted to the double-dipping, an action that recently landed three other former Louisville Metro Police Officers facing federal charges. Those three cases involved federal funds.
Percentie was working for the JCSO when they found out about the charges of theft by deception and official misconduct, a spokesperson confirmed. The spokesperson said Percentie was still on probation and that he was terminated according to the terms outlined during that time period.
The complaint also states he was working security at Mall St. Matthews during the same time period.
The amount of money estimated to have been taken from Louisville Metro Government was $2,571.17.
